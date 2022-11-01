Greetings! Today marks the start of the sixth and last round of the Champions League group stage. And, while many of the biggest teams in the tournament have already either punched their ticket to the knockout stage (Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc.) or crashed ignominiously out of the event (see you later Barcelona and Juventus) several sides like Tottenham and AC Milan have their fates hanging in the balance.

But, the closing of the group stage also means that soccer's main event draws ever closer.

It's November, and that means that the World Cup is less than three weeks away. And we're here to get you caught up with everything you'll need when everything kicks off on Nov. 20.

As a treat, here is a special inaugural addition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. It will keep you updated on everything World Cup related that you need to know -- from breaking down the biggest matches to unearthing hidden gems and highlighting can't-miss matches that might have flown under your radar. This edition takes a look at the shape of the United States men's national team and much, much more. To subscribe to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and get your daily World Cup fix click here and for more info on what to expect in the emails click here. Enjoy!

⚽ The Forward Line

USMNT ready for Qatar?

The USMNT will kick things off Nov. 21 against Wales, followed up by a Black Friday matchup against England (Nov. 25) and a date with Iran on Nov. 29. The most important date before then is Nov. 9 when manager Gregg Berhalter will announce the roster he's taking with him to Qatar.

This is supposed to be the most talented American squad we have ever seen, with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Weston McKennie at Juventus leading a squad full of members from some of Europe's biggest clubs who are soaking in the experience of playing in the world's biggest European competitions. McKennie, and Pulisic are just two of the stars you can catch in action in the Champions League on Paramount+ -- sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action.

But McKennie just got injured, Pulisic has struggled for playing time and the entire team looks more shaky than it did a year ago, leaving Berhalter with lots of difficult decisions to make before Qatar.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Meet USMNT's Group B opponents

The cruelest thing about international soccer is that the next three U.S. games will determine whether the last four years were a success or not. It doesn't matter that this team has won the last two tournaments (Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup) and qualified for the World Cup with relative ease. If you fail to make it out of the group stage, the entire four-year cycle is considered underwhelming, at best.

Getty Images

There's good news and bad news on that front. The good news is their group only has one big fish in it, England, and even they have played poorly this year with three draws and three losses in their last six matches.

The bad news is that the two other members, Iran and Wales, have played roughly as well as the USMNT has recently. In the FIFA rankings, England sit fifth with the U.S. 16th, Wales 19th, and Iran 20th. So, sure, the U.S. should get out of the group, but it's certainly not going to be an easy task.

Our Roger Gonzalez has everything you need to know on the USMNT's three group stage opponents

Gonzalez has everything you need to know on the As the date gets closer, make sure you keep the complete World Cup schedule

🔗 Midfield Link Play

