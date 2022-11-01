Greetings! Today marks the start of the sixth and last round of the Champions League group stage. And, while many of the biggest teams in the tournament have already either punched their ticket to the knockout stage (Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc.) or crashed ignominiously out of the event (see you later Barcelona and Juventus) several sides like Tottenham and AC Milan have their fates hanging in the balance.
But, the closing of the group stage also means that soccer's main event draws ever closer.
It's November, and that means that the World Cup is less than three weeks away. And we're here to get you caught up with everything you'll need when everything kicks off on Nov. 20.
As a treat, here is a special inaugural addition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. It will keep you updated on everything World Cup related that you need to know -- from breaking down the biggest matches to unearthing hidden gems and highlighting can't-miss matches that might have flown under your radar. This edition takes a look at the shape of the United States men's national team and much, much more. To subscribe to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and get your daily World Cup fix click here and for more info on what to expect in the emails click here. Enjoy!
⚽ The Forward Line
USMNT ready for Qatar?
The USMNT will kick things off Nov. 21 against Wales, followed up by a Black Friday matchup against England (Nov. 25) and a date with Iran on Nov. 29. The most important date before then is Nov. 9 when manager Gregg Berhalter will announce the roster he's taking with him to Qatar.
This is supposed to be the most talented American squad we have ever seen, with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Weston McKennie at Juventus leading a squad full of members from some of Europe's biggest clubs who are soaking in the experience of playing in the world's biggest European competitions.
But McKennie just got injured, Pulisic has struggled for playing time and the entire team looks more shaky than it did a year ago, leaving Berhalter with lots of difficult decisions to make before Qatar.
- For more on the roster make sure to check out Chuck Booth looking at three big questions facing Berhalter.
- Here's Booth on why moving the World Cup to November is a challenge for managers.
- For more news on who's injured and who's healthy, we've got your full injury report right here.
Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.
Meet USMNT's Group B opponents
The cruelest thing about international soccer is that the next three U.S. games will determine whether the last four years were a success or not. It doesn't matter that this team has won the last two tournaments (Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup) and qualified for the World Cup with relative ease. If you fail to make it out of the group stage, the entire four-year cycle is considered underwhelming, at best.
There's good news and bad news on that front. The good news is their group only has one big fish in it, England, and even they have played poorly this year with three draws and three losses in their last six matches.
The bad news is that the two other members, Iran and Wales, have played roughly as well as the USMNT has recently. In the FIFA rankings, England sit fifth with the U.S. 16th, Wales 19th, and Iran 20th. So, sure, the U.S. should get out of the group, but it's certainly not going to be an easy task.
- Our Roger Gonzalez has everything you need to know on the USMNT's three group stage opponents.
- As the date gets closer, make sure you keep the complete World Cup schedule bookmarked and ready to go.
🔗 Midfield Link Play
What's up with the rest of the field of 32?
- It could be South America's year with Brazil and Argentina as two of the favorites. Here's how Lionel Messi's side is projected to lineup and how Brazilian star Neymar will fit in with his side.
- And after the World Cup ends, don't be surprised if Lionel Messi is heading to America before too long. Inter Miami are increasingly confident they can bring the star to MLS next summer, David Ornstein reports.
- USMNT attacker Gio Reyna will also be rooting for Argentina. You can hear him talk about that and much more on the CBS Sports' In Soccer We Trust podcast, where Heath Pearce, Jimmy Conrad and Charlie Davies talk all things American soccer.
- And the men aren't the only side with a World Cup on the horizon. The Women's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer. Our Sandra Herrera writes how fresh off her championship-winning, MVP NWSL season, Sophia Smith is primed to become a superstar for the United States women's national team when they occur.
💰 The Back Lines
World Cup futures from Caesars Sportsbook
- The favorite: Brazil (+400) -- World soccer's most storied side. Is this the year that Neymar can finally lead his team to their first World Cup victory since 2002? They have superstars all over the pitch, but don't sleep on Manchester United's midfield duo of Fred and Casemiro, who always seem to shine brighter as the engine of Brazil than they do with their club team.
- The defending champions: France (+600) -- They're the second favorites and the defending champions, but more questions than answers surround this side. Attacker Kylian Mbappe might be the best player of his generation, but with defensive midfield superstar N'Golo Kante and his partner in the center of the field Paul Pogba both out due to injuries, it's a very different France team looking to take home the prize this time around.
- My long shot pick: Denmark (+2800) -- Long shots don't win World Cups, but Denmark are a good team -- and one that famously faced near-tragedy at the Euros two years ago when star Christian Eriksen collapsed from a heart attack on the pitch. It would be an incredibly story if they somehow put a run together now. They share a group with France (and Tunisia and Australia) and don't be surprised if they nip top spot away from the champs, which would mean avoiding Argentina in the round of 16.