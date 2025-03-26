The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be coming to CBS Sports through 2026. America's oldest soccer competition, which has been running since 1914, will have all matches from the third round, which begins on April 15, through the final streaming on Paramount+ with select matches available on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network. CBS Sports will be the English-language home of the tournament through 2026.

Round two will stream on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel between April 1-2. Alongside matches, this coverage will also include programming highlighting the stories of this historic competition. From the cupsets like El Farolito FC provided to the story behind former MLS stars like Sacha Kljestan leading Des Moines Menace through the tournament to the resurgent Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union, there's something for everyone in the U.S. Open Cup, which makes it such an exciting tournament.

"This is an incredible step forward in our service to soccer strategy and to further growing the game, which highlights the longest-running and most inclusive soccer tournament in the United States," said David Wright, U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer. "CBS Sports has shown a tremendous commitment to offer accessibility for all soccer fans and to grow the sport domestically and globally, and we're excited to have the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup featured among the world's most exciting soccer competitions."

Over the years, more prize money has been invested into the tournament, with a total purse of $1 million being available. This season, $600,000 will go to the winner while the runner-up receives $250,000. There are also prizes of $50,000 for the highest finishers in Divisions 2, Division 3 and the Open Division.

MLS team of the week: Philadelphia's defense steps up, Minnesota United's Kelvin Yeboah scores goals and more Chuck Booth

The third round will see 16 seeded USL Championship clubs enter the competition, while Major League Soccer Clubs won't enter until the round of 32. With reigning champions Los Angeles FC being represented in the tournament by their MLS Next Pro side LAFC2, this year's edition of the tournament could also see a new champion and if it's the Chicago Fire, they will tie Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the most U.S. Open Cup titles in history with five.