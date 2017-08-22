The magic of the FA Cup: Non-league side has to sub in the guy tweeting the game

There is nothing worst than when you are on the edge of your seat, it's the 90th minute, and your team needs a goal and all of a sudden, you lose the game feed. Be it the internet, electricity or cable outage, you are helpless, you have no clue what's happening. That's kind of what Baldock Town FC fans experienced on Monday, but for a great and hilarious reason.

Playing North Greenford United in an FA Cup preliminary round match, the non-league club's Twitter feed stopped updating fans during the final 10 minutes. Down 1-0, the team came back to win 3-1 with a massive second-half rally, but fans following the account were left in the dark. The team later tweeted that the person updating the Twitter account had to go onto the field as a substitute. Take a look:

Sorry for the lack of updates during the last 10 mins yesterday. Our Twitter correspondant had to go on as sub. — Baldock Town FC (@baldocktownfc) August 21, 2017

The FA Cup Twitter offered to help out next time:

We've got an offer for you, @baldocktownfc. How about we come and cover your next game so you can focus on playing? 😏 https://t.co/UHatuByxgl — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) August 22, 2017

What a hero, tweeting and playing all inside 90 minutes. He probably wasn't the most in-shape, in-form player because, well, he probably would have started or at least been on the bench. He entered the match with his hands warmed-up, but probably little else. And as a result, we get to hear a wild story in a sport that doesn't stop amazing us.

This is what can be so great about the FA Cup or really any open tournaments like this. Remember when an amateur team based out of a liquor store in Maryland scored a great goal against D.C. United of the MLS earlier this year? When grass-roots clubs get a chance to mix it up with the big teams or play in the same competitions, we get to see great moments like this we can all relate to.