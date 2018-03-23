The new USA soccer jersey that was meant to be worn at the 2018 World Cup is out

The new jerseys for the United States national teams are here. The men's and women's national teams showed off the new Nike jerseys on Friday, just days ahead of the USMNT's friendly with Paraguay. Here they are:

Pros

They are different, unlike what we've seen in the past, and that's refreshing. I like the design with half stripes across the chest, but there's no doubt the white one is better.

Cons

The excitement level would be higher if the USMNT would have qualified for the World Cup this summer. But since they are out, it's a somber "here's what that they'll wear in friendlies" jersey. As for the blue one, it's OK, but I like more contrasting colors than just two shades of blue. It doesn't scream USA, where as a red one with blue across the chest would have.

The U.S. men's national team will wear the new jerseys on Tuesday against Paraguay in a friendly.