Liverpool announced the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara on Friday, and the deal is worth roughly £20 million ($25.9 million), according to ESPN. The 29-year-old's contract was going to expire next summer with the Bavarians with the reigning Champions League winners aiming to cash in and avoid losing him on a free transfer. But their hunt for players doesn't appear over.

The club is also close to signing Diogo Jota of Wolves, with the Portuguese winger impressing at the English club since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2017, according to Fabrizio Romano and Paul Doyle.

Both Bayern and Thiago have posted on social media that he has departed the club, with each giving thanks.

Thiago, a Spain international, is one of the more creative midfielders in European soccer. With the ability to also sit deep and spray passes anywhere on the pitch, he figues to combine with Fabinho in the middle of the park for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Reds began their Premier League season last weekend, winning 4-3 against Leeds United with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick.

As for Jota, he's a 23-year-old winger who would provide serious depth, but he isn't at the level of being a consistent starter. He would likely serve as insurance to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while having the potential to become a future starter. Jota has 44 goals in the last three seasons at Wolves.