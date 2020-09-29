Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was a surprise absence from the Reds' 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday, and now we know why. The Spanish midfielder, who joined the club this month from Champions League winners Bayern Munich, has the coronavirus. The club announced on Tuesday that the player had tested positive and is now in self-isolation.

Here's the club's official statement:

"Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. The 29-year-old, who missed Monday's match against Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better. The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time."

Liverpool's first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon, said: 'It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

'We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon'"

Alcantara is one of the better creative midfielders in world soccer. He rose to prominence at Barcelona, where he played from 2008-2013. He has made only one appearance for Liverpool so far, playing 45 minutes for the Reds against Chelsea in the second Premier League matchday.