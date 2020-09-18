Liverpool are set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in a deal worth 20 million pounds, according to ESPN. The 29-year-old's contract was going to expire next summer with the Bavarians with the reigning Champions League winners aiming to cash in and avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The Reds have not confirmed his arrival, but both Bayern and Thiago have posted on social media that he has departed the club, with each giving thanks.

"There's nothing really to say," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Friday in a press conference. "It's not official until it's announced and I'm not an announcer.

"It looks quite promising. My hands are tied pretty much. It might be useful for fans to look at LFC channels over today."

Thiago, a Spain international, is one of the more creative midfielders in European soccer. With the ability to also sit deep and spray passes anywhere on the pitch, he figues to combine with Fabinho in the middle of the park for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Reds began their Premier League season last weekend, winning 4-3 against Leeds United with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick.

