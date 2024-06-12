Thiago Motta is the new Juventus head coach. The former Bologna manager signed a three-year deal with the Italian club valid until the summer 2027. Motta, who previously coached Spezia and Bologna, joins Juventus and replaced former coach Massimiliano Allegri who left the Italian giants after three seasons in charge during his second spell at Juve.

Juventus have issued the following statement:

"Juventus Football Club is delighted to announce Thiago Motta as the new First Team head coach. The Italian-Brazilian has signed an agreement with the Club until 30 June 2027. The 41-year-old Motta began his coaching career in 2018, starting with the youth side of Paris Saint Germain, the team with which he had ended his career as a player a few months prior. His coaching journey in Italy began on the bench of Genoa in 2019, before taking on head coaching positions at Spezia and Bologna, securing a historic Champions League qualification with the latter this past season."

"I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans", Thiago Motta said.

Motta was the mastermind behind the recent success of Bologn, the surprise team of 2023-24 that managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time. Despite the incredible success for the club, Motta decided to leave and joined Juventus where he signed a contract running for three years. Sport director Cristiano Giuntoli wanted Thiago Motta to start a new cycle after the departure of Allegri that happened after the Coppa Italia final on May 15.Talks between Motta and the Bianconeri started long ago and he's considered as the best profile to bring a different kind of football at Juventus.

Thiago Motta will have to deal with a renovated team and rumours suggest that players like Federico Chiesa, Wojciech Szczesny and Adrien Rabiot (who has a contract due on June 30) might leave the Bianconeri this summer. At the same time, Juventus are in talks to sign goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, midfielder Douglas Luiz and defender Riccardo Calafiori, who Motta already coached at Bologna in the past season. Whatever happens this summer, the Thiago Motta era at Juventus has just started.