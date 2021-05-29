Chelsea's Thiago Silva had to be substituted before half-time during the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto, Portugal.

The 36-year-old appeared to overstretch his groin and was unable to run it off or even continue until half-time with Andreas Christensen sent on to replace him four minutes before Kai Havertz opened the scoring.

Silva is out of contract after this match, but is expected to extend his stay after manager Thomas Tuchel joined him at Stamford Bridge from former club Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international's fitness will now be a concern for national team boss Tite ahead of this summer's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Copa America.