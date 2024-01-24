Thiago Silva has offered the clearest indication yet that the long Indian summer of his career at Chelsea may be nearing its end, saying that he has "the feeling that it's ending" with each game he plays for the Blues.

Signed as something of a short-term fix by Frank Lampard in the summer of 2020, Silva has instead gone on to play over 140 games for Chelsea and remains a mainstay at center back even in the year where he turns 40. The Brazilian veteran was customarily assured alongside Levi Colwill on Tuesday, marshalling an impressive performance at both ends as the Blues beat Middlesbrough 6-1 to reach the EFL Cup final next month.

Silva, who became Chelsea's oldest ever outfield player this season, is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a return to Brazil. He remains as beloved a figure as ever at Stamford Bridge but it appears Silva knows that he will not take to the pitch in west London many more times.

Asked to reflect on the deep bond he has built with Chelsea supporters, Silva said: "It's a source of great pride, in such a short time I managed to conquer them in such a passionate way. It was very, very fast and I am happy every time I play here. It's a different and special emotion.

"I know with each game I have the feeling that it's ending, so that makes me a little sad, but happy with the performance on the field, which is the most important."

Asked further on his future, Silva added: "I don't have anything scheduled for later. There's nothing scheduled here. I'm just looking to have fun. We know [my career] is almost over, but it's not the end yet, so pick the right time.

"I'm still able to maintain a good performance. My numbers are good. This gives me peace of mind to continue. Now, the future belongs to God. Let's finish well here, this and those four months and see what has to happen going forward. But I'm super relaxed about that."

Next month's EFL Cup final brings with it a chance for Silva to add what would be the 32nd winners' medal of his career. Should it see Chelsea face off against Liverpool, who lead Fulham 2-1 on aggregate ahead of Wednesday's second leg, then it will also allow him and his team mates to make amends for the two domestic final defeats they suffered to the Reds in 2022.

"Now we have another final at Wembley. If I'm not mistaken, the three times I went there, I lost all three [the Liverpool defeats and 2021 FA Cup Final against Leicester City]," he said. "So, I think it is time to win, right?"