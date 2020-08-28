Chelsea announced the signing of veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on Friday, with the former PSG star joining on a one-year contract with the club having the option to extend it for another year. The Copa America winner helped PSG advance to the Champions League final last season, losing to Bayern Munich 1-0 on Aug. 23. He joins a revamped Blues backline that added Leicester City's Ben Chilwell earlier in the week.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea," Silva told Chelsea's official website. "I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honors. See you soon Chelsea fans. I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

The defender, who turns 36 next month, has been one of the best at his position for over a decade, blowing up at AC Milan, earning the move to PSG where he played from 2012 to 2020. He won 22 trophies at PSG during his time there. Silva is expected to instantly start in defense for Chelsea, helping a weak spot for a team that has high aspirations this season.

Chelsea finished in the top four in the Premier League and also were runners-up in the FA Cup, losing the final to Arsenal. Frank Lampard's team has had an unbelievable transfer window, adding Timo Werner of RB Leipzig, Hakim Ziyech of Ajax, and the club is on the verge of signing Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The Blues will begin their Premier League season on Monday, Sept. 14 when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion.