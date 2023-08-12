Real Madrid's outlook on their season just got shakier as their star keeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a torn ACL, the club announced. The injury could sideline the Belgian for most of the season and Real Madrid are already needing to get used to life without Karim Benzema while looking to challenge for the La Liga title. With Andriy Lunin as the only true backup in the squad, Real Madrid have secured a replacement in Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea.

Looking to leave the club, Kepa was in discussions with Bayern Munich according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano but said yes to Real Madrid when they called. A former Athletic Club keeper and a Spanish international, it's a return to familiar territory for Kepa after showing that he can still be a top keeper playing in 37 matches for Chelsea last season.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

For the past few seasons, Courtois has been the only thing propping up Real Madrid's defense with his saves in key moments helping the team win La Liga, Champions League and so much more which makes these big gloves to fill between the sticks. Even with the addition of Jude Bellingham, Carlo Ancelotti had a lot of questions to answer ahead of the season for Los Blancos and this injury will add to them leaving big shoes for Arrizabalaga to fill.

Even with a new keeper secured, there is a chance that the injuries and departures could become too much for Real Madrid, seeing them utilize this as a transitional season where they bide their time for Kylian Mbappe while also figuring out who will coach the team when Ancelotti departs for Brazil at the end of the season.