For great players, even when they don't impact a game for all 90 minutes, they're able to pop up when they're needed most to deliver a game changing moment. Against Real Madrid, that's just what Kevin de Bruyne was able to do scoring the equalizer in the second half. Despite putting three shots on target from outside the box and creating a chance, it wasn't his best game as Real Madrid's defensive plan kept City at bay, limiting shots to mostly speculative efforts from long range. But, if you lose great players for a single moment, that's all that it takes for them to beat you and De Bruyne did just that.

Speaking after the match, CBS Sports analyst and former Belgian national team assistant coach, and general all-around legend Thierry Henry couldn't help but marvel at De Bruyne's brain.

"I don't think that he had a great game, but he had an important goal. This is what I mentioned about the most valuable and most important player and I think that he's the most important player on this team," Henry said. "But I have to say, I came across a lot of players, played with a lot of players, played against some of the greatest players and I think Kevin's brain is the best that I've seen. We're talking about the way he sees the game."

This is something that has been echoed about de Bruyne during his career as he sees things that no one else on the pitch can allowing him to visualize space that will be there before it opens and place things like the goal against Real Madrid. From picking out passes to running to interchange with Erling Haaland, de Bruyne is always thinking during a match and it shows.

"Sometimes you look at him and it's almost like he's not with us if you know what I mean, because he's that good, sometimes it can be a problem because you're not on his level," Henry said. "But I think it's the most clever brain that I've seen in my life."

Henry is someone who has been around the best midfielders in the world, playing with Xavi and Andres Iniesta but de Bruyne's thought process stacks up with both. It can be something that helps Manchester City win their first Champions League giving De Bruyne another title for his credentials.

While he has won the Premier League and domestic cups plenty of times, one thing that will solidify his greatness is either a Champions League or World Cup title. As Belgium have struggled to put their talent together, his chance is now with Manchester City being one victory away from their place in the Champions League final against one of the Milan sides.