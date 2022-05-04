Arsenal legend Thierry Henry could do it all as a player, often making defenses look silly in every competition he played. The World Cup winner was a ferocious goal scorer, an incredible passer and possessed a technical ability that most players would envy. But what he might not be all that good at is responding to text messages from notable names in the sport.

On the UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show on Paramount+, Guillem Balagué caught up with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk following Tuesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Villarreal to punch a ticket to May 28's Champions League final in Paris.

When van Dijk, who will make his third UCL final appearance in five seasons, caught wind of the Paramount+ studio team -- host Kate Abdo alongside Micah Richards, Henry and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher -- ahead of his interview with Balagué, he felt the need to air some dirty laundry about the French legend's texting skills, leading to a hilarious exchange.

Van Dijk claims that Henry has left him on read via text messages and wants to know why he's been ignored by the former Arsenal great.

"Titi. I texted him but he didn't text me back," van Dijk said.

The coverage then cut to the studio where Henry explained how this exactly went down, saying that he had a new phone and lost the number, essentially.

"I actually don't have his number anymore," Henry said. "I'll go through someone else to get his number.

"When I put all my numbers on my new phone, his was number wasn't there."

Carragher then jokingly called Henry out for not only "disrespecting" van Dijk, but for showing up to the studio without a tie. Henry explained that he couldn't find his tie, so he went with the casual Tuesday look, but he also fired back.

"You're actually upset because he's texting me," Henry said.

