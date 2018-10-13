Thierry Henry named AS Monaco coach, gets first coaching job where his career started

French club AS Monaco has announced the appointment of former player and World Cup winner Thierry Henry as coach. Henry, 41, is most known for his playing days at Arsenal where he was the best forward in the world.

Henry gets his first coaching gig at the club where his career started, a place he played in the mid-'90s before moving to Juventus and six months later to Arsenal. The former New York Red Bulls and Barcelona star had been an assistant with the Belgian national team since 2016, helping the team to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At Monaco, he'll be tasked with getting the club back to the top in France. The team is in the relegation zone at the moment in Ligue 1 after a rough start, despite plenty of talent. Henry replaced Leonardo Jardim who was let going earlier in the week. Between Ligue 1 and Champions League action, Monaco has just one win in 11 games, losing seven.

