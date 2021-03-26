Thierry Henry is announcing his retirement from social media. The former French soccer star believes that social media companies aren't doing enough to combat racism, which has an impact on Black athletes.

"From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigor and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright," Henry said in a statement that reads:

Hi Guys From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright. The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability. It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous. Until this changes I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I'm hoping this happens soon.

Henry has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million followers on Twitter.

Following his retirement as a player in 2014, Henry became the head coach of FC Montreal of Major League Soccer. He served as the club's head coach for two seasons and stepped down just last month for family reasons.