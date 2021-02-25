Thierry Henry has quit CF Montreal and will return to his London home to be reunited with his children.

Henry, 43, spent 15 months with the MLS club, who have been forced to relocate to the United States this season due to COVID-19. The former France and Arsenal striker has two children, aged eight and 15, and says that the time spent apart from them has been too difficult for him to continue in his role.

"It is with a heavy heart that I've decided to take this decision," Henry said. "The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally.

"Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children. Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids.

"Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal.

"I would like to thank the fans, players and all the staff of this club that have made me feel so welcome."

Henry guided Montreal to ninth in last season's Eastern Conference and with it their first MLS playoff berth in four years. He departs the club with a record of nine wins, four draws and 16 defeats. Under his stewardship the club also reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Earlier this month Championship club Bournemouth requested permission from Montreal to speak to Henry for their vacant position before appointing Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season.

Montreal's sporting director Olivier Renard said: "Thierry's departure is unfortunate and premature because this was very promising, but he informed me of his desire to be back with his family because the situation was and remains very difficult for both him and his family.

"I want to thank him, first on a human level because he led the players by example last year by being away from his family, but also from a sporting level and for what we have built together since his arrival."