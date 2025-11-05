Liverpool may have had just two wins in their last eight games heading into Tuesday's clash against Real Madrid but the hosts successfully rattled the visitors at Anfield in their 1-0 victory, stringing together a dominant performance. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai challenged Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois all game long, Szoboszlai's perfectly placed freekick setting up Alexis Mac Allister's second half goal. It was the first real signal that manager Arne Slot actually has the solution to the Reds' tactical issues – and a first real glimpse at the vulnerabilities of a new-look version of Los Blancos.

Xabi Alonso's side have been nearly perfect to start the season, Tuesday's defeat at Liverpool just their second in all competitions, winning every other fixture on the schedule so far. For all of Alonso's work reinventing the team into a restrained but efficient machine, there was something unresolved about the 15-time Champions League winners at Anfield. They strung together just two shots on target and mustered 0.46 expected goals, all while their most star-studded lineup – led by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham – took to the pitch. Liverpool's defensive resolve was clear to see, but Real Madrid's world-beating attack were unable to do much on their own, at times making strange individual choices. For Thierry Henry, that was especially true for Vinicius Junior.

"I do not understand. You have to play what you have in front of you. You have to play the moment and even if there is no one in the box, at least the team went 30 yards back. Then you can give the ball to your midfielder that maybe will have a strike outside of the box but I don't know when, sometimes, try to be cute when they don't need to be cute. If there is space, just give the ball. Sometimes it's too scripted. You have a go. At the beginning, for example, we talked about it – Vinicius Junior had Conor Bradley in the first five to seven minutes and then you let him breathe. Why'd you let him breathe? Have a go up until he gets a yellow, then you can't defend the same way."

Vinicius has not exactly been an automatic starter for Alonso, the manager frequently opting to rotate through his options while leaving Mbappe front and center more often than not, but seemed to receive a vote of confidence with a start in one of Madrid's biggest games of the season. His individual decision-making against Liverpool, though, proved costly, especially in the early moments of a game that the Reds steadily wrestled full control of. Henry continued, "Vinicius Junior received the ball in a 1-v-1 after having a good battle in the first five minutes against Conor Bradley and he passed it back to his left back to receive it back and it was a 1-v-3. Then he attacked 1-v-3 and I'm like, wait, do the math. You had a 1-v-1. Try to see what you can do with that one. Why are you recycling the ball for it to come back to you to play 1-v-3. I just don't get it at times."

Whether or not Tuesday's performance impacts Vinicius' role on the pitch, the dismal attacking outing is a first real sign that Alonso has problems of his own that he now needs to fix. There is plenty of time on the clock – one defeat will not mar their Champions League campaign, just as their loss to Atletico Madrid has not wreaked havoc on their quest to win LaLiga so far. For a club like Real Madrid, though, a tipping point is never far.

