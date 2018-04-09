This absurd skill move by Portuguese soccer player would make Ronaldo proud

The 23-year-old Jessica Silva made a fool out of the Belgium defense

Move over Cristiano Ronaldo, there's a new superstar in the Portugal system. The women's national team had a player pull off an amazing bit of skill on Friday against Belgium in a World Cup qualifier. Look at this step-over and then unbelievable move to nutmeg and go in on goal:

That's criminal. The type of skill that will make a defender think about retirement. The offender is Jessica Silva, a 23-year-old winger and forward who plays for Spanish club Levante. Your thoughts, Ronaldo?

But kidding aside, that's impressive to pull off. Fail, and you look like an absolute idiot. But she pulled it off to perfection in a small area, and she looks like a genius as a result.

As for the defender...

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES