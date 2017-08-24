This elusive dribble around a defender in Brazil will leave you mesmerized

On Wednesday, Flamengo and Botafogo, two of Rio de Janeiro's biggest clubs, squared off in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal at the world renowned Maracana Stadium, but it was a Colombian speedster who broke a deadlock in O Classico da Rivalidade (The Rivalry Derby) and helped steer his team into the final.



Check out the dribble Flamengo's Orlando Berrio put on this Botafogo defender to help set up the game-winner scored in the second half by Diego (yes, that Diego from Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen) to secure a 1-0 win.

O golaço da porra que nos colocou na final da Copa do Brasil 2017! #TchauFreguês pic.twitter.com/aHb0IM8Tjz — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 24, 2017

You might need a closer look to appreciate that dribble and assist.

OLHA A JOGADA DESSE COLOMBIANO MARAVILHOSO, AI MEU DEUS! pic.twitter.com/2wKrqgLmkz — Fla Vídeos (@Fla_Videos) August 24, 2017



In Brazil this elusive move is called "o drible da vaca" or "meia-lua," which translates to the cow dribble or half-moon, respectively. The name of the dribble may get lost in translation, but visually, Berrio's fantastic move to get around his defender is not. Soccer fans from all walks of life can admire such a dribble.



As for Flamengo, the win moves them into the Copa do Brasil final where they'll face Cruzeiro. The winner of the two legs will clinch a spot in next year's Copa Libertadores -- the South American equivalent to the Champions League.