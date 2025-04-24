Thomas Partey favors extending his stay at Arsenal over interest from Saudi Arabia and Spain, according to CBS Sports sources. The Ghanaian international had been expected to depart the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires this summer, but manager Mikel Arteta hinted last week that Arsenal were willing to offer an extension to the midfielder, who turns 32 in June.

Partey has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, Juventus, and Barcelona, and is understood to be a target for Atletico Madrid, the club he left in 2020 to join Arsenal. In the years since, he has struggled with injuries but has displayed some of his best form in recent months, which is believed to have prompted fresh talks over his future at the club.

Despite Partey's preference, it is far from certain that he will commit to an extension. Arsenal are believed to favor terms that would guarantee his stay for next season with the option of a further 12 months. That in and of itself has not been discounted by Partey, but much will depend on the salary. He currently earns over $250,000 a week, making him one of the top earners at the Emirates Stadium. CBS Sports understands that the Gunners would be looking to bring Partey back on a lower base salary.

Partey could also face a diminished role in the first team. Arsenal remain confident that they will sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, according to CBS Sports sources, after laying groundwork for the arrival of the Spain international throughout this season. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Zubimendi, but there is optimism in north London that Arsenal will get their man.

Asked last week whether there had been progress in extending Partey's contract, Arteta said: "There is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about."

With Zubimendi inbound and the door open for Partey to extend, fellow defensive midfielder Jorginho is expected to leave when his contract expires. The Italy international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but is believed to currently favor clubs in Brazil, Flamengo most frequently linked to his services. A rib injury threatens to derail much of the remainder of the season for the 33-year-old, who has won great admiration at Arsenal for his impact on and off the pitch.