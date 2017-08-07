Thomas Rongen's MLS Power Rankings: Surging Houston Dynamo on the rise

CBS Sports Soccer Analyst Thomas Rongen, also the chief scout for the U.S. men's national team and MLS Cup winning manager, has released his power rankings for MLS this week on our weekly soccer show, Lunazul Soccer Weekend Recap. Toronto FC is in the top spot as it continues to lead the Eastern Conference with an MLS-best 44 points, while FC Dallas has slipped with its recent form. Check out Rongen's rankings in the video above.

Top 5

1) Toronto FC

2) Sporting Kansas City

3) Chicago Fire

4) NYCFC

5) FC Dallas

TR's team on the rise

The Houston Dynamo - On a five-match unbeaten streak.

As of three games ago, they didn't gain a point on the road. Now they are starting to win and getting draws on the road," Rongen said ... This is a fun team to watch.

TR's team on the slide

FC Dallas - 0-2 over the last week with seven goals against.

Dallas have given up 10 goals in the last three teams ... This is a team that I picked early on to be a team to contend for the first position [in the conference].