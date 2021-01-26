Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.

Formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel was swiftly selected as Chelsea's first choice to replace Frank Lampard after his sacking on Monday and will join the Blues on an initial 18 month contract.

The 47-year-old will be in the dugout for Wednesday's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and is taking his first training session with his new players ahead of the game today.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," Tuchel said.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard's work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family -- it feels amazing."

Tuchel emerged as Chelsea's first choice partly due to his availability -- he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in December -- but also because of their belief he could be the manager to get the most out of a clutch of young talent from the Bundesliga that did not always click under Lampard. Chief among those will be Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, in whom nearly $170 million was invested last summer.

Director Marina Granovskaia said: "It is never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe's best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club."

Tuchel becomes the 13th permanent managerial appointment since Roman Abramovich purchased the club in the summer of 2003. On only four occasions has a head coach reached over 100 games in charge of Chelsea while only Jose Mourinho has reached a third season in charge. Lampard's 18 month reign is the fifth longest of the Abramovich era.