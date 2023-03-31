The March international break is now behind us as club action returns this Friday. There is plenty to read up on ahead of this weekend's loaded slate and you can find the best of it in our Golazo Starting XI newsletter. I am Jonathan Johnson and I am here to walk you through the very latest from the world of European soccer and beyond.

So, let's get to it:

⚽ The Forward Line

Thomas Tuchel makes his Bayern Munich debut

All eyes will be on the German Bundesliga this weekend as Thomas Tuchel makes his debut as Bayern Munich boss after replacing Julian Nagelsmann during the international break. The stakes are high as the former Chelsea and PSG boss immediately comes up against his former club Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, which offers him an immediate opportunity to make a difference in the German champions' season.

Knocking Les Parisiens out of the UEFA Champions League was not enough for Julian Nagelsmann to save his job and Bayern acted fast to avoid Tuchel being snatched from under their noses as happened when he took the PSG gig. Tottenham Hotspur were sniffing around the German after dismissing Antonio Conte, but Spurs' chaotic management structure which includes banned sporting director Fabio Paratici was too slow.

Tuchel coming in now is a gamble in terms of hitting the ground running in the Bundesliga where it is actually Dortmund in front by a point at this stage. That is, after all, the reason Tuchel is there in the first place. As Director of Sport, Hasan Salihamidzic put it when talking to the German media, "You have to win every game....We have high aims; we want to win trophies, that is the job." Pep Guardiola will not have welcomed the news that Bayern have changed coach ahead of their UCL matchup. Beyond this season, Tuchel looks like a good fit for the Bavarians ambitions and you can expect them to be as dominant as ever domestically and a continental force to be reckoned with too.

However, this campaign remains up for grabs in Germany and Dortmund would love nothing more than to make it a miserable start to life at Allianz Arena for their former boss. Eric Maxim Choupo Moting and Tuchel team up once more after their spells together with Mainz 05 and PSG and it will be up to the former Stoke City man to continue leading the line for the German giants for at least the opening part of the 49-year-old tactician's return to the Bundesliga.

You can read more on what Tuchel's appointment brings to Bayern right here.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Chelsea women in Champions League semis after wild finish

Attacking Third

Defending UEFA Women's Champions League titleholders Olympique Lyonnais are out after a penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea in Thursday's quarterfinals. Eight-time winners OL are not in the semis for the first time in nine years while the Londoners were inspired to their success by goalkeeper Ann Katrin Berger's spot kick masterclass between the sticks.

Barcelona are up next for Chelsea after they advanced past AS Roma with ease on Wednesday while there was further French heartbreak for PSG as they crashed out to Wolfsburg. The Germans will now meet Arsenal after they disposed of Bayern and it is the first time ever that two English sides have made it this far.

Sandra Herrera on Chelsea and Lyon's wild quarterfinal: "(Vanessa) Gilles provided the breakthrough goal for Lyon during the 77th minute and leveled the goal aggregate off a corner kick opportunity. The French side pulled ahead in extra time with a goal by substitute Sara Dabritz, but a penalty kick conversion by Maren Mjelde in overtime stoppage leveled the match and sent the game into penalties. The quarterfinal quickly evolved into a legendary game for UWCL competition, and Katrin Berger delivered a heroic ending for Chelsea. The Blues keeper made penalty saves on Lyon captain Renard and U.S. women's national team star midfielder Lindsey Horan."

You can read more about a wild night in the Women's Champions League right here.

