This Saturday, the United States Men's national team are back in action, hosting South Korea at the Sports Illustrated Arena. While Concacaf sides may be kicking off the road to World Cup qualification during this window, Mauricio Pochettino will be taking a look at finalizing his World Cup squad since the USMNT have booked their place as a host nation. South Korea will also be coming to America in 2026, already advancing through AFC World Cup Qualification, giving Pochettino an ample test for his experimental squad.

Pochettino has almost completed a full year in charge of the USMNT, and results have been mixed, with him winning 10 matches and losing six. Failing to win the Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup while also struggling against top opposition from abroad, this window is a chance for the USMNT to build momentum as the matches will only get harder from here on out. With regulars such as Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Sergino Dest back in the squad, Pochettino will have no shortage of players to choose from, but there is a lack of experience in key areas like goalkeeper, where Matt Freese leads the way with only seven caps.

What will be needed for the USMNT to defeat South Korea?

Focus on the right flank

Under Pochettino, Antonee Robinson has operated as an aggresive possession fullback, being able to push possession higher up the pitch, interchanging with Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman. While Robinson isn't in this squad, his role will provide optimism as to how Dest can spark the attack. Someone comfortable playing up the pitch, Dest can create devastating overlaps with Tim Weah to keep a defense on their toes. The PSV man does come with defensive liabilities, but they're ones that are worth managing since he's such a strong creator. Next to Chris Richards and Tim Ream, there's enough defensive cover if Dest gets caught forward, so during this window it will be important to see if he can get back to his best. If so, Pochettino can dream of a much stronger team in October when his defense is mostly solidified. Fullback play was one of the strengths of the USMNT, and this window is the first time in a year that we'll have an opportunity to see why that was the case.

A striker needs to take the reins

The race to be the starting nine at the World Cup is on. Balogun will have a chance to earn his first start under Pochettino now that he's fully healthy and in the Monaco setup, but that doesn't mean that he won't have competition. Balogun only has one goal this season and has struggled to replicate his form with Reims since moving to Monaco, but one of the hottest strikers in the world will be ready for an opportunity if it comes his way. Josh Sargent has scored in five consecutive games for Norwich City and has six goals in all competitions to start off the season. It has been five years since he has scored a goal for the USMNT, but that doesn't mean that he isn't still confident in his chances to end that drought during this camp. If Sargent is able to get things going, he could be in a position to start a second consecutive World Cup.

Let Pulisic be Pulisic

Much of the news around the USMNT this summer was around who wasn't with the squad during the Concacaf Gold Cup, namely Christian Pulisic who opted to stay home and get some much-needed rest after a long season with Milan. Despite the fact that the Gold Cup usually features the USMNT B team, Pulisic drew criticism from former USMNT players who were questioning his drive. The easiest way to put that behind him is by contributing to the national team during this window now that he's back in the fold. Someone who plays with plenty of pressure every time he puts on a USMNT shirt, it will only build if results don't turn around sooner than later.

