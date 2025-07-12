PSG will face Chelsea on Sunday for the last match of the FIFA Club World Cup as the French giants are in the race to win another international trophy this year, only a few weeks after winning their first Champions League after a 5-0 win against Inter. Luis Enrique's team has been by far the most consistent over the tournament, as they managed to knock out both Bayern Munich in the quarter final and then Real Madrid in the semifinal after a sensational 4-0 win. Only Chelsea can stop them now, while Enzo Maresca's side had a much easier road to the final that will take place at the MetLife Stadium as they knock out Benfica, Palmeiras and Fluminense in the knockout stages. The Blues can also win their second international trophy this year, after winning 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis on May 28. Let's now take a look at three keys ahead of the final:

How to watch Chelsea vs. PSG, odds

Date : Sunday, July 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Chelsea +450; Draw +335; PSG -162

Can Chelsea stop PSG?

The real question ahead of the final is: Can Chelsea find a way to stop this PSG side? The question is legit, especially because the French giants are living one of the best seasons in their history, after winning the treble and the Champions League against Inter. Chelsea also had a solid Premier League season under Maresca after some challenging years, which culminated with Champions League qualification and the Conference League's win against Real Betis. However, they don't seem at the level of their rivals, despite the signing of former Brighton striker Joao Pedro, who immediately scored a stunning brace in his first start against Fluminense.

Luis Enrique did the magic

The Spanish coach was able to transform this team and install a completely different system based around interchanging wingers and bring a winning mentality that was needed when it comes to the international stage. PSG won over the years in France, but always failed to win an European trophy until this year as they won their first ever Champions League in the Munich final against Inter. The former Barcelona coach transformed the team drastically, especially difficult in the season after losing a payer like Kylian Mbappe who joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer 2024.

Is this the best season ever for a club?

This is probably one of the best years speaking from a club perspective. Only Barcelona and Bayern Munich were able to win six trophies in one single season before, and PSG are two matches away from making it happen, as they will later face Tottenham in the UEFA Supercup on August 13 before the start of the new season. If PSG achieve that, and probably even if they don't, we can consider their 2024-25 season as one of the greatest ones in the history of the sport, but everything will depend from the final against Chelsea that will take place this Sunday.