Three people at German soccer club FC Cologne test positive for the coronavirus

German club FC Cologne announced Friday that three members of their team tested positive for coronavirus. They noted that the three unnamed individuals are now in quarantine and that this news will not affect the team's training schedule.

The club administered COVID-19 tests to players, coaches and backroom staff on Thursday after weeks of training with new health and safety protocols implemented. All three of the positive tests came from people who are symptom-free, but they are still being asked to self-isolate for 14 days out of precaution. The club emphasized that there is no plan to reveal who the infected individuals were.

"The health and private sphere of players and staff have priority above all else," said Cologne managing director Horst Heldt in a news release. "The previous measures, as well as the strategy of regular tests, have proven themselves so that we can now react with individual solutions."

The club has been training together since April 6, but earlier this week, the German Football League announced that the Bundesliga could return as soon as May 9. As the table currently stands, FC Cologne is 10th in the league, having earned 32 points on the year.