After already watching Barcelona win La Liga, Real Madrid are now out of the Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Manchester City. In what has not been a Madrid-like season, going into Manchester and being toothless in attack only highlights how disappointing the season has been despite the club winning the Copa Del Rey and Club World Cup. With Los Blancos at full strength, this is the type of game that makes you wonder what Carlo Ancelotti's future may hold with the club with one more season on his deal and reported interest from the Brazil national team.

Backed by president Florentino Perez ahead of facing Manchester City, the expectation is for Ancelotti to return next season but with former Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso performing well at Bayer Leverkusen and Julian Nagelsmann on the market, there are managers who can lead the squad if Ancelotti decides to leave or is pushed out. No matter what, the future is bright for Real Madrid but there are a few questions that the club will need to answer if they want to get back to winning every trophy that they compete for next season.

What to do at striker?

Karim Benzema is Madrid and he has done an excellent job leading the line since he joined from Olympique Lyon in 2009. But while he has been excellent, Benzema doesn't have a true backup and he's now 35. Beginning to miss almost as many games as he features in, this is an area where Los Bancos need to inject youth into the squad. Endric is a phenom who will join Real Madrid from Palmieras in July of 2024 after turning 18, but he won't be ready out of the gate to help the attack. It's a similar situation to that of Vinicius Junior who was supposed to go back to Flamengo on loan but stuck with the club, but Endrick will be hard to project.

Los Blancos have tried to sign strikers in the past like Luka Jovic but finding someone who is ready to step right into the lineup is easier said than done. One solution that Ancelotti has found this season is playing Vini Jr. and Rodrygo together to lead the line. The duo have devastating pace and while they can miss easy chances, the team can create so many chances with them atop the lineup that it evens out. With the club still being in the Kylian Mbappe sweepstakes long term, if Benzema misses time next season, I'd expect Madrid to sign additional wingers to play the duo up top.

Is Eduardo Camavinga a midfielder or a defender?

One of Ancelotti's best tweaks this season was a forced one to move Camavinga to left back when Ferland Mendy went down with an injury. Camavinga was struggling to break into midfield but his ball skills shined out wide as he was given more time on the ball. Only 20, he can end up playing anywhere, but with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric aging, Madrid needs to determine what his best position is. If it's defense, another midfielder is needed but if not, a left back is needed.

Jude Bellingham is already linked to a move to Real from Borussia Dortmund which would give them one of the best cores of young talent in the world, but if Camavinga stays in defense, Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni alone won't be enough to carry the first team midfield although they provide an excellent base to build on. Dani Ceballos was able to break into the squad and will have a role next season but it's about augmenting the space around an excellent core.

Who can replace Dani Carvajal?

Realisitacy both wing back positions are an issue for Los Blancos heading into next season. Carvajal will likely enter the season as the starter but with how often he gets suspended, they have to get a backup who can step in. Alvaro Odriozola can play occasionally against bottom-half teams in La Liga but he doesn't provide the same level of cover to use in a Champions League game to inject pace into the lineup.

Top teams almost have two XIs that can compete in their domestic leagues but this season Real Madrid have had depth problems. If they're able to fix those over the summer, nothing will stand in their way from more trophies.