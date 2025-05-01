BARCELONA -- If Inter wanted to have a chance to qualify for their second UEFA Champions League final in the last three seasons, they needed to contain FC Barcelona and Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the first leg at the Estadio Lluis Companys. If the second one was quite difficult to make happen, we can't say the Nerazzurri haven't done their best to bring a 3-3 draw back to Milan ahead of the second leg semifinal that will take place on Tuesday (live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi's Inter showed, once again, why they shouldn't be underestimated and why they are still a strong candidate to win, despite a disappointing recent form that led them to lose the lead of the Serie A standings after losing two Serie A matches in a row. It won't be easy, but Inter have chances to play the 2025 Champions League final that will take place in Munich on May 31. Here's why:

Inter's quality in attack

Inter have showed again how their attack can create a lot of issues for any team in the world. They did it against all the teams they faced this season in Europe, lastly against Bayern Munich, and also against FC Barcelona, as they were able to score the first two goals of the 3-3 draw on Wednesday. Despite Barcelona's comeback, also thanks to the outstanding performance of their gem Yamal, Inter were able to score the third goal with Dutch winger Denzel Dumfries, who also scored his a brace against Hansi Flick's team.

Inter's attacking transitions, when they were able to make it happen thanks to the incredible work of their midfielders Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, created many problems for the high defensive line of Flick's team, who were not able to contain them when they were too exposed. Inter will have other chances to score in their home second leg, and they can't miss them, even if it's likely that Inter captain Lautaro Martinez won't make it as he left the pitch injured on Wednesday. It's a difficult task for strikers Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic, who will have to cope with the absence of probably the best Inter player.

Injuries can help the Nerazzurri

Despite Lautaro's injury, and the possible one of Benjamin Pavard, who is still not sure to make it for the second leg, Barcelona are also dealing with some injuries that can become a big issue. Robert Lewandowski is still in doubt for the return leg, while Jules Kounde becomes the latest injury in the squad in a defensive roster that is not living its best moment. Barcelona won't have many chances to make rotations over the weekend, considering they only have a four-point margin on Real Madrid with four matches left before the end of the current spell, as they will visit Real Valladolid on Saturday night at the same time when Inter face Hellas Verona at their home stadium in Milan, 72 hours before what is probably the biggest match for both sides this season.

The last dance?

There is a feeling, unlike Barcelona, this might be the last dance for some parts of the Inter roster, as their current roster will be drastically changed in the summer of 2025. It will happen, as club president Giuseppe Marotta already said before the Barcelona semifinal, especially because Inter's new American owners, Oaktree, want to make the roster younger and still competitive in the near future. It's clear that this is looking like the end of a winning cycle for the current roster, which is also supported by the experience they gained over the last years, as in 2023 when they only lost the Champions League final to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The chance to get back is surely motivation enough in what could be the last dance for this squad.