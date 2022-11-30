Legendary former soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests after his body did not respond to chemotherapy.

The 82-year-old has been battling cancer and a variety of health problems of late and his arrival at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday was unplanned, according to ESPN Brasil.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Pele was taken by his wife Marcia Aoki and a caregiver after swelling was detected all over his body and he is said to have since been diagnosed with edema as well as signs of heart failure.

Recent chemotherapy in recent months is not thought to have made any positive impact on the King's condition with tumors widespread across various organs.

Pele is undergoing numerous tests on Wednesday for an in-depth assessment of his condition with family and medical staff worried about his deteriorating condition.

Famed for his sensational playing career with Santos and Brazil as well as a later spell in the U.S. with New York Cosmos, he helped the Seleçao Brasileira to three of their record five FIFA World Cup titles.

Pele has struggled to eat of late and he is not expected to be discharged in the coming days with Aoki and daughter Kely Nascimento confirming his hospitalization but for routine tests and monthly chemotherapy evaluations.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

This story will be updated when there are developments.