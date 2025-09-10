With less than a year remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico, information has been released about the process for fans to secure tickets to matches. Taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 World Cup will be the first edition played with 48 teams, an expansion from 32. This expansion will also add a new knockout round of 32 teams following the group stage before getting to the round of 16.

The qualifiers aren't all known, but more teams are booking their places each international window between now and the World Cup draw, which will take place on December 5 in Washington D.C. once inter-confederation playoffs have been completed. But even before then, the ticketing program, which is a lottery, will launch on Sept.10, giving fans a chance to get a shot at tickets for the in-demand event.

How does the ticketing system work?

Fans can register interest now by going to FIFA's website and creating a FIFA ID, which will be needed to get tickets. On Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET, the entry period for the presale draw will open and that will run until Friday, Sept. 19. This presale draw is limited to Visa cardholders only.

A draw period will take place following that entry, with communications being sent to selected users, giving interested fans an opportunity to purchase tickets if selected. Fans who are selected will be notified by email and will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets -- which are subject to availability -- with purchasing windows beginning on Oct. 1. At this time, single match tickets to all matches as well as venue and team-specific offerings will be made available.

Tickets will begin at $60 at the start of sale for group stage matches and range up to $6,730 for premium seats at the World Cup final.

Phase 2: An early ticket draw with a registration window that is expected to run from Oct. 27-31. This will still have an application, and then selected members will be emailed with slots to purchase tickets.

An early ticket draw with a registration window that is expected to run from Oct. 27-31. This will still have an application, and then selected members will be emailed with slots to purchase tickets. Phase 3: A random selection draw, still requiring registration, will take place after the group stage draw on Dec. 5. At this time, fans will know where teams are playing in order to purchase tickets.

Closer to the tournament, people who were not eligible for the presale draw or who would like to purchase more tickets can do so. There will also be an official resale platform launched by FIFA to avoid unauthorized reselling, and in Mexico, for residents, there will be an official ticket exchange platform.

Hospitality packages can already be purchased and have three distinct offerings:

Single match offerings: Starting at $1,350 per person, this package provides one group stage game of your choice, excluding the host nations, and one round of 32 match of your choice. This also includes access to the FIFA hospitality options around matches.

Starting at $1,350 per person, this package provides one group stage game of your choice, excluding the host nations, and one round of 32 match of your choice. This also includes access to the FIFA hospitality options around matches. Venue series: Starting at $8,275, this package allows fans to watch all matches at any venue of their choice. Including 4-9 matches, no match days or stages are excluded from this option, alongside matchday hospitality options.

Starting at $8,275, this package allows fans to watch all matches at any venue of their choice. Including 4-9 matches, no match days or stages are excluded from this option, alongside matchday hospitality options. Follow my team: Starting at $6,750, this package is not currently available for the host nations but will allow fans to follow their team at all of their group stage matches and one round of 32 match. Like the other offerings, this also includes access to matchday hospitality.

FIFA

Key dates

Sept. 2025: CONMEBOL qualifying ends

CONMEBOL qualifying ends Nov. 2025: CAF, AFC, UEFA, Concacaf qualifying ends

CAF, AFC, UEFA, Concacaf qualifying ends Dec. 2025: World Cup draw

World Cup draw March 2026: World Cup and UEFA qualifying playoffs

World Cup and UEFA qualifying playoffs March 3, 2026: 100 days out

100 days out April 22, 2026: 50 days out

50 days out May 11, 2026: 1 month out

Host cities and stadiums

East region

Toronto, Canada -- BMO Field

Boston, Massachusetts -- Gillette Stadium

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Lincoln Financial Field

Miami, Florida -- Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium

Central region

Dallas, Texas -- AT&T Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium

Houston, Texas -- NRG Stadium

Monterrey , Mexico -- Estadio BBVA

, Mexico -- Estadio BBVA Mexico City, Mexico -- Estadio Azteca

West region

Vancouver, Canada -- BC Place

Seattle, Washington -- Lumen Field

Los Angeles, California -- SoFi Stadium

San Francisco, California -- Levi's Stadium



Guadalajara , Mexico -- Estadio Akron

Matches for host nations

Opponents will be determined during the World Cup draw.

USMNT: Group D Matches

June 12: Los Angeles

Los Angeles June 19: Seattle

Seattle June 25: Los Angeles

Mexico: Group A Matches

June 11: Mexico City

Mexico City June 18: Mexico City

Mexico City June 24: Guadalajara

Canada: Group B matches

June 12: Toronto

Toronto June 18: Vancouver

Vancouver June 24: Vancouver

Knockout stage schedule