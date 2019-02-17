Tigres star Andre-Pierre Gignac scores wild backheel goal in Liga MX victory over Necaxa

Few leagues are as exciting and emotional as Mexico's Liga MX. The matches are fast, they are physical and it seems like every matchday there's just something you have to see. This weekend, that came from Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac. The former Marseille man scored the opener for Tigres on Saturday night in 3-2 win over Necaxa where he scored two goals. Forty minutes in, he was fed from the right, and with his back to goal he set up the ball to produce a stunning backheel golazo. Take a look:

Here's Gignac's golazo + commentary 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIwc1DJgji — NASA Football Podcast (@NASAPodcast) February 17, 2019

What a hit. It was ambitious, but boy did it work out as well as possible. It was a fine hit that left the goalkeeper with no chance -- something difficult to pull off.

It's been a great week for Gignac. The goal was nice, but it was only the second best part of the week for him. On Valentine's day, his family welcomed a new baby girl, Mavy.

It's safe to say she'll be shown that goal in the coming years as the one her father scored right after she was born.

MAVY GIGNAC ❤️❤️ bienvenida mi amor 🙏🏻🙏🏻 bienvenue mon amour 🇲🇽🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KWRvvdXsQx — Gignac Andre-pierre (@10APG) February 14, 2019

Do you enjoy Liga MX and/or always want to watch it? You can see Liga MX games on fuboTV (Try for free).