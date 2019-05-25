Tigres UANL vs. Leon: Liga MX final second-leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Ninety minutes and potentially more remain to decide the winner of Liga MX as Leon hosts Tigres in the second leg of the final on Sunday night. The first leg saw an Andre-Pierre Gignac goal earn a 1-0 win for Tigres at home, allowing the club to enter the second leg with the slight advantage. Gignac is one goal away from becoming the club's all-time top scorer. Tigres is going for its seventh league title, while Leon is hoping to take home its eighth.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liga MX final: Tigres vs. Leon

Date : Sunday, May 26



: Sunday, May 26 Time : 9:06 p.m. ET



: 9:06 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Leon



: Estadio Leon TV channel : Univision



Streaming: fuboTV

Odds: N/A

Storylines

Tigres: A fine performance in the first leg only saw the team's finishing off, but a goal advantage entering the second leg is better than nothing. A draw will be enough to take home the crown, but the defense must continue to step up. They've conceded just three goals in the last five games.

Leon: The pressure is on entering the second leg. Leon had the best attack all season by a long shot and had scored in 12 straight games before failing to do so in its last two games. Perhaps the goal drought ends here, and it's going to have to if they are to win.

Tigres vs. Leon prediction

Tigres gets another goal from Gignac, and a draw on the road earns Tuca Ferretti's team the title.

Pick: Draw