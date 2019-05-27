Tigres UANL vs. Leon score: Ferretti and company win Liga MX crown with stellar defensive effort
This is the club's seventh league championship
Tigres are once again Liga MX champions. Ricardo Ferretti's team took home its seventh league title all time and fourth since 2015 by winning the Clausura on Sunday night. After beating Leon 1-0 in the first leg last week, the two teams drew 0-0 at Leon on Sunday night, giving Tigres a 1-0 victory on aggregate.
It was another fine defensive performance from Tigres, who managed to shut out the league's top attack in consecutive matches. Leon scored eight more goals than anybody else in the league this season, averaging 2.4 goals per game. But in 180 minutes in the final, the team couldn't find the back of the net. However, it wasn't due to a lack of chances. Leon had 14 shots in the second leg including some golden chances late, but Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman came up huge with masterful saves, including this one, tipping a header over the bar.
For Tigres, they are once again the deserving champions. The club lost in the CONCACAF Champions League final a couple weeks ago to rival Monterrey but managed to bounce back and knock them out in the semifinals before taking home the league title.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Aston Villa vs. Derby preview
There's one spot left in next season's Premier League
-
Live updates: Aston Villa vs. Derby
The final spot in next season's top flight will be awarded
-
Tigres vs. Leon preview
Leon enters with a disadvantage and 90 minutes to answer
-
Vela on pace for historic season
The Mexican star has been on another level
-
USWNT beats Mexico in World Cup tune-up
The U.S. is cruising entering the tournament in France
-
Valencia upsets Barca in Copa del Rey
Valencia scored twice in the first half