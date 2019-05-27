Tigres UANL vs. Leon score: Ferretti and company win Liga MX crown with stellar defensive effort

Tigres are once again Liga MX champions. Ricardo Ferretti's team took home its seventh league title all time and fourth since 2015 by winning the Clausura on Sunday night. After beating Leon 1-0 in the first leg last week, the two teams drew 0-0 at Leon on Sunday night, giving Tigres a 1-0 victory on aggregate.

It was another fine defensive performance from Tigres, who managed to shut out the league's top attack in consecutive matches. Leon scored eight more goals than anybody else in the league this season, averaging 2.4 goals per game. But in 180 minutes in the final, the team couldn't find the back of the net. However, it wasn't due to a lack of chances. Leon had 14 shots in the second leg including some golden chances late, but Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman came up huge with masterful saves, including this one, tipping a header over the bar.

For Tigres, they are once again the deserving champions. The club lost in the CONCACAF Champions League final a couple weeks ago to rival Monterrey but managed to bounce back and knock them out in the semifinals before taking home the league title.