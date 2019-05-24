Tigres UANL vs. Leon score: Gignac makes Liga MX history with goal in first leg of Clasura 2019 final
The French striker is on the verge of becoming the club's all-time top scorer
Tigres is 90 minutes closer to winning its seventh Liga MX title after edging Leon in the first leg of the final on Thursday, 1-0. It was French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac who came up big for his team, scoring the lone goal in the 21st minute. Tigres had 20 shots to Leon's nine but were unlucky not to put more than one away at home, leaving everything to be decided in the second leg on Sunday.
Gignac's opener was a pure striker's goal, being Johnny on the spot with a far-post tap-in goal. Take a look:
A huge goal that could just be the difference. That allows Tigres to go to Leon and win the title with a draw, and in the process Gignac made history. He matched Tomas Boy for most goals all time in Tigres history, but he's already proven he's the best striker in the club's history. Boy needed 431 games to score the 104 goals taking 13 years to do so. Gignac did it in just 181 games, needing 250 fewer matches, accomplishing the feat in just four years.
And with that, Tigres may just be 90 minutes away from the crown.
