Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey: CONCACAF Champions League final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The 2019 final is the Clasico Regio between Mexican rivals Tigres and Monterrey
The CONCACAF Champions League final will be decided over the next week with two legs, and boy are fans in for quite a treat. The 2019 final is the Clasico Regio between Mexican rivals Tigres and Monterrey. Monterrey is one of the most successful clubs in the competition's history with three titles, going 3-0 in the final. Tigres has been one of Mexico's top clubs as of late but lost in back-to-back finals in 2016 and 2017.
The return leg will be next Wednesday.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres vs. Monterrey
- Date: Tuesday, April 23
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Universitario
- TV channel: Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Tigres: One could argue Tigres has been the best team in Mexico for the last five years, yet the team doesn't have a CCL title to show for it. That could change this season. The team is loaded with talent like Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac and Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo and enters as the slight favorite.
Monterrey: Los Rayados enter this contest having won its last three games in all competitions with 10 goals scored. Diego Alonso's team rocked MLs champion Atlanta United in the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate victory. Expect Dorlan Pabon to be the key man in the final third for Monterrey. The Colombian has 67 goals in 120 matches for the club.
Tigres vs. Monterrey prediction
A first leg with goals leaves everything up in the air ahead of next week's second leg.
Pick: Draw
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Alaves preview
The Catalan side appears to be just weeks away from winning the Spanish league
-
Mbappe shoots down Real Madrid rumors
The superstar striker is expected to stay in France
-
Power Rankings: Chelsea's golden chance
The Blues can move into third place in the Premier League standings with a win on Monday
-
Chelsea vs. Burnley preview
The Blues need three points to keep their top-four dream going strong
-
Report: Henry to coach NYRB
The French legend was coaching AS Monaco earlier this season
-
Premier League race: Scores, standings
Here's how the race is shaping up