Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey: CONCACAF Champions League final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The CONCACAF Champions League final will be decided over the next week with two legs, and boy are fans in for quite a treat. The 2019 final is the Clasico Regio between Mexican rivals Tigres and Monterrey. Monterrey is one of the most successful clubs in the competition's history with three titles, going 3-0 in the final. Tigres has been one of Mexico's top clubs as of late but lost in back-to-back finals in 2016 and 2017.

The return leg will be next Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres vs. Monterrey

Date: Tuesday, April 23



Time: 2:45 p.m. ET



Location: Estadio Universitario



TV channel: Univision Deportes



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

Tigres: One could argue Tigres has been the best team in Mexico for the last five years, yet the team doesn't have a CCL title to show for it. That could change this season. The team is loaded with talent like Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac and Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo and enters as the slight favorite.

Monterrey: Los Rayados enter this contest having won its last three games in all competitions with 10 goals scored. Diego Alonso's team rocked MLs champion Atlanta United in the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate victory. Expect Dorlan Pabon to be the key man in the final third for Monterrey. The Colombian has 67 goals in 120 matches for the club.

Tigres vs. Monterrey prediction

A first leg with goals leaves everything up in the air ahead of next week's second leg.

Pick: Draw