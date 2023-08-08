A spot in the last eight of Leagues Cup is on the line as two of the top teams in Liga MX meet in the Clasico Regiomontano derby. Tigres and Monterrey meet for the 131st time and the second time that it has happened in an international tournament with the first being the 2019 Concacaf Champions League final that Monterrey won. These two Mexican powerhouses have had their fair share of success over the past few years as Tigres are their reigning Liga MX Clausura champions and the two sides have won three of the last four Concacaf Champions Cup finals.

With teams struggling to slow down Lionel Messi so far in the tournament, the winner of this match would be among the favorites to do so. But with the quirk of no Liga MX teams hosting games, they would not have any home-field advantage as the winner will face either Los Angeles FC or Real Salt Lake.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Date : Tuesday, August 8 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, August 8 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Shell Energy Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Tigres: Behind Andre-Pierre Gignac, Tigres can grind teams into submission and pull out victories on their terms. Gignac has scored a whopping 10 goals against Monterrey so he'll be one who is up for this match with Tigres looking to continue their success. Winning two of the last five matches between the sides with two more being draws, Tigres will feel confident but Monterrey can still score.

Monterrey: German Berterame has been destroying Leagues Cup as Monterrey gets into form during this tournament as they are fully ready for a rivalry match in Houston. Chances must be taken at a premium with how strong Tigres' defense is especially with the match going straight to penalties with no extra time.

Prediction

In a match that will be a start-stop affair, Tigres will ride a lone goal into the last eight of the tournament. Pick: Tigres 1, Monterrey 0