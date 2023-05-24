Thursday brings the first of two legs in this year's Liga MX finals between UANL and Guadalajara with the first leg taking place at Estadio Universitario before Sunday's second leg in Zapopan. Tigres and Chivas have eight titles between them with Thursday's hosts five-time champions. The legendary Andre-Pierre Gignac is still going and El Volcan promises to be a festival of noise and color come kick-off.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, May 25 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 25 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Universitario -- San Nicolas, Mexico

Estadio Universitario -- San Nicolas, Mexico TV: TUDN/Univision | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

TUDN/Univision | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Tigres -110; Draw: +230; Chivas +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Tigres: Robert Siboldi's side saw off CF Monterrey 2-1 on aggregate to reach the finals with leading scorer Sebastian Cordova scoring in each of the two legs. The UANL man has five goals in total and heads the final phase standings by two goals ahead of Atletico San Luis' Leo Bonatini. Miguel Ortega has a shoulder injury while Samir Santos and David Ayala are doubtful with respective thigh and knee issues.

Possible Tigres XI: Guzman; Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino, Garza, Vigon, Rafael Carioca, Gorriaran, Gignac, Cordova.

Chivas: Guadalajara edged America 3-2 after losing the opening leg 1-0 at home with Jesus Orozco the hero with a late winner in Mexico City. Orozco was joined on the score sheet by Ronaldo Cisneros and Alan Mozo for Veljko Puanovic's side. Talented striker Jose Juan Macias is out with an ACL injury in a continued bad run of injury luck.

Possible Chivas XI: Jimenez; Orozco, Briseno, Sepulveda, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Carlos Cisneros, Guzman, Beltran, Vega, Ronaldo Cisneros.

Prediction

This one is too tight to call and a score draw would keep things alive and finely poised ahead of the second leg. Chivas losing at home and coming through away at America suggests that this is the one Tigres need to avoid being upset in. Pick: Tigres 1, Chivas 1.