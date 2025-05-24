The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Liga MX Femenil's Tigres Femenil (UANL) and the NWSL's NJ/NY Gotham FC clash in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup final at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday.

The final represents a landmark moment for women's club football in North America, pitting two of the region's top teams against each other for continental glory. In addition to being crowned the best women's club in the region, the champion will earn a spot in the second annual 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

The two clubs will battle for Concacaf supremacy after dominant semifinal performances on Wednesday. Tigres will rely on home advantage and a somewhat healthy Jacqueline Ovalle, while Gotham's deep roster, featuring multiple internationals in Geyse and Midge Purce, aims to lift the trophy.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sat. May 24 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sat. May 24 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Estádio Universitario -- Monterrey, Mexico

: Estádio Universitario -- Monterrey, Mexico Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Tigres +367; Draw +181; -114 Gotham

Path to the final

Tigres Femenil: The program is the most prolific club in Liga MX Femenil. After winning the group stage last year with 10 points, the Amazonas were motivated by their worst showing ever in the Liga MX Clausura (fifth-place) and upset Portland Thorns in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal. They won 2-0 with goals scored by Aalyiah Farmer and Thembi Kgatlana.

Gotham FC: The NWSL side were runners-up to Tigres in the same group and returned to the tournament with a dominant semifinal win over Club America. Their roster has changed significantly as the semifinal round launched in 2025, but that didn't slow things down for them during their 3-1 semifinal win with a forced own goal and additional goals scored by Geyse and Midge Purce.

What Gotham are saying

Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has led the club since 2023 and enjoyed a run of success with playoff apprearances and the 2023 NWSL Championship. He and the squad are preparing for another potential title.

"It's a very special occasion, a very special game for us as a club, for the continent, for Concacaf, and for the history of the women's game in this part of the world. It's something we're extremely proud to be part of," he said.

"We've been working incredibly hard, some of us for three seasons, if you include the [2023 NWSL] Championship year, to be here in May, with the chance to lift the trophy next to us and write our name into the history of the game. We're very excited. We feel prepared, and we're really looking forward to the opportunity."

What Tigres are saying

Manager Pedro Martínez Losa is keeping his team motivated with reminders that they're long-time winners and combining that with an underdog mentality due to multiple players with injuries. He's prepping his team for a big challenge in Gotham FC.

"We always want to be the team that is proactive, that leads, which presses. We also worked a lot on the defense areas and when to fall back," he said.

"They are at their prime as a club. They have players who are dangerous. But the focus is on us: we want to dominate through the ball and avoid transitions."

Predicted lineups

Tigres: Itzel Gonzalez; Anika Rodriguez, Ana Seiça, Aaliyah Farmer, Greta Espinoza, Jimena Lopez, Stephany Mayor, Alexia Delgado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Thembi Kgatlana, Jenni Hermoso

Gotham: Ann Katrin-Berger; Lily Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter, Mandy Freeman, Jaelin Howell, Taryn Torres, Geyse, Sarah Schupanski, Midge Purce, Esther Gonzalez

Player to watch

Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres The South African international was one of the top scorers for the club during the Clausura with seven goals. She had a massive game during the semifinal, and the team will need her to be clinical once more.

Esther Gonzalez, Gotham FC: She leads her club in goalscoring this season with seven goals, but the Spain international has gone cold in front of the net. She'll need to be in form if Gotham wants to lift the trophy.

Prediction

These two were long predicted as a potential clash in the final, and now it's come to life. It's a high-stakes game with a trophy on the line and two teams who are no strangers to winning titles. It'll come down to goal scoring and depth, and Gotham might just have the edge in this one. Pick: Gotham FC 2, Tigres 1

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more



☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.