Tigres vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League on TV, stream online

Mexican club Tigres visits Major League Soccer's reigning champ Toronto FC on Wednesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tigres gets a massive draw on the road in the first leg, giving them the advantage ahead of the second leg.

Tigres 1, Toronto FC 1.