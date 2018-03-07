Tigres vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League on TV, stream online

Tigres are the favorites but go up against the MLS champs

Mexican club Tigres visits Major League Soccer's reigning champ Toronto FC on Wednesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tigres gets a massive draw on the road in the first leg, giving them the advantage ahead of the second leg.
Tigres 1, Toronto FC 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

