Tigres vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League second leg on TV, stream online
Toronto has the narrow lead after the first leg
Tigres and Toronto close out their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie with the second leg of their tie on Tuesday night. Toronto earned an impressive 2-1 win in the first leg in Canada but now needs a result on the road to move on.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tigres turns it around and knocks out the reigning MLS champs as Andre-Pierre Gignac scores twice. Tigres 3, Toronto 1 (4-3 on aggregate).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Greek soccer owner takes gun onto field
Things got out of hand and here's what you should know about it
-
West Ham protesters interrupt match
It wasn't a good day for the Hammers
-
Man. United vs. Sevilla preview
The Red Devils are the favorites and have the momentum
-
Roma vs. Shakhtar preview
Roma is hoping to close it out at home and move on to the quarterfinals
-
Immobile with goal of the year contender
Ciro Immobile produced a moment of magic for Lazio on Sunday
-
United's Rashford tears Liverpool apart
This is what attackers as asked to do, and he did it perfectly