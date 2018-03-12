Tigres vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League second leg on TV, stream online

Toronto has the narrow lead after the first leg

Tigres and Toronto close out their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie with the second leg of their tie on Tuesday night. Toronto earned an impressive 2-1 win in the first leg in Canada but now needs a result on the road to move on. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tigres turns it around and knocks out the reigning MLS champs as Andre-Pierre Gignac scores twice. Tigres 3, Toronto 1 (4-3 on aggregate). 

