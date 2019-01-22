Tim Howard, longtime USMNT goalkeeper, announces he will retire after 2019 MLS season

Tim Howard announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will retire in 2019 following the conclusion of the upcoming MLS season. The goalie -- who had 121 caps for the U.S. Men's National Team in a 15-year run from 2002 to 2017-- has been with the Colorado Rapids since coming back to MLS in 2016.

Howard, 39, began his professional career in 1997, eventually moving from MLS to the Premier League. He was with Manchester United from 2003 to 2007 and then went to Everton, where he spent by far the most time in his career, appearing in 329 matches after a loan between 2007 and 2016.

I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning. pic.twitter.com/QWuCcy7gW2 — Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) January 22, 2019

With the Rapids last season, Howard started 33 matches, picking up 119 saves and allowing 58 goals. The Rapids struggled on the year, finishing 8-19-7. At 39 he's obviously not quite the keeper he once was, but the talent is still there. Howard's 1.76 goals against average puts him 14th in MLS, but he was third in MLS in saves with 119 last season.

Regardless of how his final professional season goes, Howard will walk away from the sport as one of the best and most popular players in USMNT history. Howard was the United States' starting goalie in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He nearly got the country to the 2014 quarterfinals with an impressive showing against Belgium in the Round of 16.