Timothy Weah will join Olympique Marseille after the French club agreed terms with Juventus for the transfer of the American international, who is now set to leave the Italian Serie A after joining Juventus in the summer of 2023, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

OM will pay around €15 million for the transfer fee, including €1 million for the loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy included in the deal. The two clubs have also agreed for €3 million of add-ons and a sell-on clause. He leaves Juventus after scoring seven goals in 78 matches over the two years with the Bianconeri.

Weah needed a move this summer to get more minutes. Weah will now play once again in the French Ligue 1 at Marseille, under Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi and in one of the most exciting venues of European soccer, the Velodrome.

What does it mean for Weah?

This is a great move for the American international as he will be coached by De Zerbi, a manager who knows well how to improve the players he coaches, as he previously did over his career in Italy, Ukraine, and in the Premier League at Brighton before joining OM in the summer of 2024. While at Juventus, Weah was stuck in a position where it was difficult for him to find the continuity he needed. De Zerbi will help him to achieve his personal goals as well. This is a key move for his career, in a special year that will lead Weah to play the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT next summer, and the Italian manager will need to improve his scoring skills, an area where he has struggled.

Weah makes his comeback in the French league as he already played for both PSG and Lille, where he played 28 matches and scored three goals during the 2020-21 season, when the latter also won the title. There is also a special link between Weah and OM, as his father George Weah, a Ballon d'Or winner and legend of the game, played for the club in 2001, scoring five goals in 19 matches.