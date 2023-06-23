The future of Timothy Weah will likely be in Italy as Juventus have decided to sign the American international from Lille. The Bianconeri, as per Sky Italy, have agreed a deal with the French side to sign the United States men's national team winger. According to the report, Juventus are now set to pay around €12 million for Weah, who has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club and will sign a five-years deal until the summer 2028.

The two clubs are expected to finalize the negotiations in the next days and after that the player will fly to Italy to undergo the medical tests with his new club. Juventus are also expected to sign another more experienced winger that can play in the same position of Weah.

After playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic, Weah moved to Lille in the summer 2019 where ,over the past four years, he's played 107 games and scored eight goals. With the USMNT he played 31 games and scored four, including the goal against Wales at the team's opening match of the 2022 World Cup, where he was a starter in all four games the team played.