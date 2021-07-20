The 2020 Tokyo Olympics soccer competitions kick off this week, with many of the world's top men's teams relying on their young stars and the USA women eager to atone for a fifth-place finish in 2016. The United States women's national soccer team kicks off its pursuit of a fifth gold medal with a match against 2016 runner-up Sweden on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. ET. The Swedes knocked the USWNT out in 2016, winning in a shootout after a 1-1 draw. Men's action kicks off early Thursday with an intriguing matchup between Mexico and France at 4 a.m. ET, and Germany faces Brazil in a rematch of the 2016 final at 7:30 a.m. ET.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Spain as the +188 favorite to win the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's tournament in its latest 2020 Olympics futures, followed by Brazil (+275). The USWNT (-187) are the top pick to win the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's tournament, well ahead of the Netherlands (+550). Before you make any 2020 Tokyo Olympics futures picks or bet on any match, you have to see what consummate soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Top 2020 Tokyo Olympics soccer futures picks

Green is supremely confident that Spain (+188) will emerge as the men's gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games. The men's tournament rules allow for only three players over age 24, and Spain has the most available young talent.

Many European club teams have refused to make players available as they go through preseason training, and teams like Mexico and Honduras kept their young stars home to play in the Concacaf Gold Cup. The Spanish team, on the other hand, features several players from the squad that reached the Euro 2020 semifinals earlier this month.

Second favorite Brazil has its share of young stars, but traditional soccer powers like France and Germany will be undermanned in this competition. "It will be a travesty if Spain fails to win this tournament," Green told SportsLine.

How to make 2020 Tokyo Olympics picks

2020 Tokyo Olympics odds

Spain +188

Brazil +275

France +500

Argentina +800

Germany +800

Japan +800

South Korea +2000

Romania +3300

Mexico +400

Ivory Coast +6600

Egypt +8000

New Zealand +15000

Honduras +20000

South Africa +25000

Saudi Arabia +25000

Australia +25000

USA (Women) -187

Netherlands (Women) +550

Great Britain (Women) +650

Sweden (Women) +1000

Japan (Women) +1200

Brazil (Women) +1400

Australia (Women) +1600

Canada (Women) +1600

China (Women) +6600

New Zealand (Women) +10000

Zambia (Women) +15000

Chile (Women) +25000