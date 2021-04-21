A busy summer of soccer will end with the 2020 Summer Olympics, with the men's and women's tournaments beginning on July 21 and running through August 7. The draws for the groups in Tokyo took place on Wednesday, with the United States women's national team getting a familiar foe in Sweden, while also having to face Australia, ranked ninth in FIFA's world rankings and New Zealand coached by former USWNT coach Tom Sermanni in an exceedingly difficult group.

The meeting between the U.S. and Sweden in the group stage will be the 42nd between the two and fourth in the last three years. The U.S. also faced Sweden in the 2019 World Cup, which saw them play for the fifth consecutive World Cup. Sweden also knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Summer Olympics on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Here's a look at the women's draw:

Women's Olympic draw

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands



Group G

Sweden

USWNT

Australia

New Zealand

On the men's side, there's no U.S. men's national team after they failed to qualify this year, losing to Honduras in the decisive match. But, this group stage does provide some really quality matches such as Mexico-France, Spain-Argentina and Brazil-Germany.

Honduras, who got into the tournament after beating the U.S., got a favorable draw with New Zealand, South Korea and Romania. Take a look:

Men's Olympic draw

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France



Group B

New Zealand

South Korea

Honduras

Romania



Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

