A busy summer of soccer will end with the 2020 Summer Olympics, with the men's and women's tournaments beginning on July 21 and running through August 7. The draws for the groups in Tokyo took place on Wednesday, with the United States women's national team getting a familiar foe in Sweden, while also having to face Australia, ranked ninth in FIFA's world rankings and New Zealand coached by former USWNT coach Tom Sermanni in an exceedingly difficult group.
The meeting between the U.S. and Sweden in the group stage will be the 42nd between the two and fourth in the last three years. The U.S. also faced Sweden in the 2019 World Cup, which saw them play for the fifth consecutive World Cup. Sweden also knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Summer Olympics on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.
Here's a look at the women's draw:
Women's Olympic draw
Group E
Japan
Canada
Great Britain
Chile
Group F
China
Brazil
Zambia
Netherlands
Group G
Sweden
USWNT
Australia
New Zealand
On the men's side, there's no U.S. men's national team after they failed to qualify this year, losing to Honduras in the decisive match. But, this group stage does provide some really quality matches such as Mexico-France, Spain-Argentina and Brazil-Germany.
Honduras, who got into the tournament after beating the U.S., got a favorable draw with New Zealand, South Korea and Romania. Take a look:
Men's Olympic draw
Group A
Japan
South Africa
Mexico
France
Group B
New Zealand
South Korea
Honduras
Romania
Group C
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
Australia
Group D
Brazil
Germany
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
