The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee once again reiterated its commitment to making sure the 2021 games get held this summer in Japan. This latest reaffirmation comes from organization president Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister of Japan.

"No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the games," Yoshiro Mori told members of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party. "We should pass on the discussion of whether we will hold the games or not, but instead discuss how we should hold it."

Rumors have swirled about officials bracing for a potential cancellation of the games in recent weeks. These whispers were so prevalent that IOC officials worked overtime to calm any potential concerns. But the rumors still found their way to Japan's government, as The Times reported that the Japanese government privately concluded that the games would have to be canceled.

It's no surprise that the International Olympic Committee is pushing so heavily for the games to happen regardless of the state of coronavirus cases in Japan and around the world as the Olympics account for much of the organization's revenue. As a result, they've emphasized that the games will open on July 23 with an estimated 11,000 athletes, and tens of thousands of judges, officials, media members, broadcasters, sponsors and VIPs.

In Tokyo, meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Tuesday that the city and nine prefectures would be undergoing another month of a state of emergency, which was originally triggered by a surge of cases in early January.