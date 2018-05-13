Toluca vs. Tijuana: Liga MX player scores amazing free-kick goal from long distance
This was a textbook free kick from a very difficult spot
It's difficult to score a free-kick goal on the edge of the box, let alone from distance. But Tijuana midfielder Luis Chavez put on a clinical display on Sunday, showing how to execute a near-perfect free kick against Toluca. It was an important goal that gave Toluca a 2-1 lead, which at the time brought Tijuana level on aggregate in the Liga MX semifinals. Check out this hit from about 33 yards:
An absolute stunner. There are two things you need to notice here: The first is where the ball ends up, which is in the corner of the goal. The placement is pretty much perfect. But secondly, look at the goalkeeper. He was left like a statue. In just a short amount of time, a fraction of a second, he realized he had no chance, that going for a save wasn't even worth the effort because he wouldn't get there. That's one of the best free-kick goals you'll see all season.
Unfortunately for Tijuana, they wound up allowing two late goals and were eliminated in the semifinal. Toluca will either play America or Santos in the final, with the latter leading 4-1 after the first leg.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca loses perfect league season
Barca would have been the first undefeated team in La Liga's history since 1932
-
Best of the final day in Premier League
It was a wild final day of Premier League soccer on Sunday
-
2018 World Cup: Odds to win every group
David Sumpter's advanced model picks which countries will advance past the group stage
-
Dani Alves to miss World Cup
The star defender was a potential captain for the Selecao this summer
-
PSG coach seems fed up with Neymar rumor
Unai Emery wasn't having any of this question
-
Hamburg fans go nuts after relegation
This was the first time they have been relegated