Toluca vs. Tijuana: Liga MX player scores amazing free-kick goal from long distance

It's difficult to score a free-kick goal on the edge of the box, let alone from distance. But Tijuana midfielder Luis Chavez put on a clinical display on Sunday, showing how to execute a near-perfect free kick against Toluca. It was an important goal that gave Toluca a 2-1 lead, which at the time brought Tijuana level on aggregate in the Liga MX semifinals. Check out this hit from about 33 yards:

An absolute stunner. There are two things you need to notice here: The first is where the ball ends up, which is in the corner of the goal. The placement is pretty much perfect. But secondly, look at the goalkeeper. He was left like a statue. In just a short amount of time, a fraction of a second, he realized he had no chance, that going for a save wasn't even worth the effort because he wouldn't get there. That's one of the best free-kick goals you'll see all season.

Unfortunately for Tijuana, they wound up allowing two late goals and were eliminated in the semifinal. Toluca will either play America or Santos in the final, with the latter leading 4-1 after the first leg.