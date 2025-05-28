David Beckham will be joined by Tom Cruise at Saturday's UEFA Champions League final for a star-studded edition of "Beckham and Friends Live," the alternative live broadcast that will air on Paramount+ as Paris Saint-Germain and Inter face off.

Beckham and Cruise will be on the air live from Munich's Allianz Arena, chatting as the Champions League final takes place right in front of them. The alternative broadcast will be hosted by Kate Scott, the host of the UEFA Champions League Today Show.

Cruise joins "Beckham and Friends Live"a few weeks after the show's debut, with Beckham hosting his connections from the entertainment world. Actor Stanley Tucci and director Guy Ritchie joined Beckham for the thrilling second leg of Inter's semifinal tie with Barcelona, which ended 7-6 on aggregate to the Italian side after extra time. Comedian James Corden and actor Joseph Fiennes, meanwhile, were with Beckham as Paris Saint-Germain clinched a spot in the final after defeating Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate.

Inter are in the Champions League final for the second time in three years and seek to win the tournament for the fourth time, while Paris Saint-Germain return to the final for the first time in five years and hope to win the title for the first time.

Here's what you need to know about "Beckham and Friends Live" ahead of the Champions League final.

Paramount+

How to watch "Beckham and Friends Live"

Date : Saturday, May 31

: Saturday, May 31 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Tom Cruise's soccer connections

Cruise will reunite with Beckham 18 years after the actor famously threw the soccer star a party in Los Angeles, shortly after Beckham joined the LA Galaxy. The star-studded event, which was hosted at the Museum of Contemporary Art, included several other high-profile attendees, including Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

For Cruise, though, Beckham's U.S. arrival was not his first exposure to soccer. The actor said in a 2012 interview with Sky Sports that he has been following soccer "since the '80s" and has been spotted at several games over the years. He was at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester United's 3-2 win at Manchester City in December 2012 and attended the Olympics women's soccer gold medal match in Paris last year, when the U.S. women's national team beat Brazil to win their fifth gold medal. Saturday's match will not be his first time attending a Champions League game, either – Cruise was spotted at Sevilla's 1-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League group stage in December 2009.