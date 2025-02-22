Former United States men's national team goalkeeper Tony Meola suffered a heart attack Friday on his 56th birthday. Meola is in good spirits and doctors say Meola will be OK, according to MLS reporter Tom Bogert.

Currently an analyst for CBS Sports Golazo Network, Meola had an 18-year playing career and served a stint as manager of the Jacksonville Armada.

Meola had 100 caps for the USMNT during his career while starting at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. He also was on the 2002 U.S. World Cup squad. Bogert also relayed a message from Meola that he wants to stress to all to "go get frequent check-ups."

During his playing career, Meola was most known for his time with Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls, but also spent time with Brighton and Watford during a stint in England. Meola won the MLS Cup in 2000 with Sporting Kansas City while also securing the Goalkeeper of the Year and league MVP award that season. Meola has also lifted the Gold Cup twice in 1991 and 2002 with the USMNT.